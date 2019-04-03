Tan Sri, Puan Sri remanded over maid abuse

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — A husband and wife, with the title Tan Sri and Puan Sri, were remanded for nine hours today for allegedly abusing their three foreign maids at their bungalow in Kajang, near here, recently.

Kajang Police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the two suspects were taken into custody at 8am and were immediately taken to the Magistrate’s Court in Kajang for remand application.

The nine-hour remand order on the couple, which ended at 5pm today, was issued by Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris, he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, police recorded the statement from all the maids, aged between 25 and 41, who were now placed under witness protection.

Last Friday, the three women claimed to have been slapped and punched by their employers at the bungalow, prompting them to escape and seek help at their embassy. — Bernama