Rewcastle-Brown: Najib’s trial ‘not about me’, but vindication for Malaysia

Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown speaks to reporters before leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Despite playing a role in exposing the 1MDB scandal, Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown said today Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial was a vindication for Malaysia and not of her reporting.

“It is not about me; it is really not about my vindication.

“It is about getting justice and getting the right results in this trial, so I think it is about Malaysia getting vindication,” she said when met outside the KL court complex this evening.

Rewcastle-Brown, who attended part of Najib’s trial proceedings today, said it was good that the case finally made it to the inside of a courtroom.

She said a number of people who showed interest in the case relayed their anxiety and worries to her, wondering if the trial would ever get underway.

“Now we have seen it get underway, so they should be ready to see justice done, and I am sure most people would be relieved to see the proceedings have finally begun,” she said

British national Rewcastle-Brown is the editor of news portal Sarawak Report, which had also exposed several elements of alleged graft related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad and its subsidiaries, alongside reports from US-based daily Wall Street Journal, and local business paper The Edge.

Just as Rewcastle-Brown strolled out of the court complex, Najib’s supporters were heard chanting “tolak media asing” (reject foreign media).

The chants were led by a male supporter who declined to be named, with around 20 more joining him in the chants just before police quickly escorted him away.