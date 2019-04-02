PAS ready to contest Sandakan by-election

Barisan Nasional and PAS flags are seen along Jalan Sg Lalang in Semenyih February 8, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SANDAKAN, April 2 — PAS is ready to field its candidate for the coming Sandakan parliamentary by-election.

Sabah PAS commissioner Mohd Aminuddin Aling said the matter was decided at a meeting by the state PAS in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

“However, the final decision will be made after discussing the matter with several quarters, including Sandakan PAS,” he said in a statement here today.

The Sandakan parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Member of Parliament Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt last March 28. — Bernama