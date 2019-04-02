Man who ran amok in Klang bank shot after trying to stab cop (VIDEO)

The suspect (in red) is seen seconds before rushing a policeman and attempting to stab him.

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — A man who went berserk at a bank when he failed to withdraw cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) was shot by police after he attempted to attack a policeman with a knife.

The suspect, a Sabahan aged 41, was shot twice in his stomach and is currently receiving treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

South Klang police chief Asst Comm Shamsul Amar Ramli said the suspect, who was believed to be high on drugs, had gone to withdraw money at the bank in Bukit Tinggi, Klang at 12.30pm.

“The suspect had run amok in the bank after failing to withdraw money from his account. The suspect left the bank but told the guards that he will return at 2pm to try to cash out again.

“He warned the guards that he will run amok again if he fails to withdraw money later,” he said.

Two hours later the suspect returned to the bank and again lost his temper.

Two policemen who arrived at the scene had tried to calm the suspect for 20 minutes but the suspect became more aggressive and damaged an automated teller machine (ATM) at the bank and then took out a knife.

Shamsul said the policeman then backed off and exited the bank, however, the suspect chased one of the policemen and attempted to stab him.

“The other policemen then opened fire four times in self-defence, two of the shots had hit the suspect,” Shamsul said.

Shamsul said initial investigations showed that the suspect was unable to withdraw the cash as he did not have any money in his account.

He said police seized a seven-inch switchblade and a packet believed to contain drugs.

He said a background check on the suspect showed that he has four previous criminal records for drugs.

A video of the shooting was widely shared on social media this afternoon.

Shamsul said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.