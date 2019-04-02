Azmin quashes rumours of DPM appointment during Ramadan

(From left) Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail after a press conference at PKR's headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Economic Affairs minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has denied rumours that he will be made deputy prime minister somewhere during the Ramadan fasting month period.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Azmin instead went on about how the entire Cabinet was focused on the business of delivering results.

“No, I don’t know, that one you should (know),” he quipped when asked about the rumour.

“We were given the mandate by the rakyat to deliver and to improve the delivery system, so for the last nine months we have been on the ground to engage and consult with stakeholders and the people,” he said while sidestepping the topic.

“God willing we will do our best to honour our promise to the rakyat, that should be the focus; the issue never surfaced,” he added.

Rumours have emerged as of late suggesting that Azmin would soon be made deputy prime minister.

This is after taking into account the eventuality of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim assuming the prime minister’s post.

Current DPM Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has stated that she will carry out her duties as long as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is PM.