Putrajaya says ‘no’ to lese majeste laws

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — The federal government said today it has no plans to introduce lèse majesté laws to curb insults against Malay rulers and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on social media, saying existing laws are sufficient.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration has not discussed the need for such laws as practiced in neighbouring Thailand.

“We think that is not suitable to introduce lèse majesté for now but we will study the provisions under the Sedition Act further.

“There is also suggestions for such laws to be included under the Penal Code but the matter will be brought up to the Cabinet meeting later to decide whether it is sensible to amend or strengthen the law,” he told Dewan Rakyat during Question Time here.

He was responding to Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) who asked the ministry on the actions taken by the authorities against those who insult or vilify the monarchy.

Muhyiddin pointed out that the police have investigated a total of 97 cases involving social media users allegedly insulting Malay rulers and the Agong in the last seven years.

Out of the 97, 11 of the cases were charged in court after investigations papers were opened under either the Sedition Act 1948, Penal Code, or the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

