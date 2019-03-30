Amanah sacks Rantau indie from party

Independent candidate Mohd Nor Yassin is pictured at the nomination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (C) Bandar Sri Sendayan in Seremban March 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, March 30 — Mohd Nor Yassin’s membership in Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) has been automatically revoked following his move to contest as an independent candidate in the Rantau state by-election, says Amanah vice-president Datuk Husam Musa.

He said Mohd Nor had acted on his own and it was not a decision made with the party’s consent.

“He has entered (the contest as) an independent candidate, so he is no longer a member. Any member of a political party who takes action on his own, his or her membership is revoked (automatically and Mohd Nor) cannot be linked to Amanah,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the 2019 Gegar Festival in Bandar Baharu Tunjong here, today.

Husam was commenting on the actions of Mohd Nor, 67, who was a former PAS member and said to have joined Amanah on March 10.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had earlier denied that Mohd Nor was a PAS candidate.

The Rantau by-election sees a four-cornered fight involving Dr S. Streram (Pakatan Harapan), UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan representing Barisan Nasional (BN) and two independent candidates, Malarvizhi Rajaram and Mohd Nor.

The by-election was called after the Federal Court rejected a petition filed by former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to set aside the Seremban Election Court’s decision on Nov 16 to declare his victory in the state constituency in GE14, null and void.

The Election Commission (EC) has set April 13 for polling, while early voting will be held on April 9.

Rantau has 20,926 registered voters comprising 20,804 ordinary voters, 118 early voters and four absentee voters. — Bernama