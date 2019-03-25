Sabah CM looking to downsize three GLCs

Shafie said he has identified three subsidiaries of Sabah Foundation to be reviewed for downsizing. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — The Sabah government is looking at downsizing three government-linked companies (GLC) in an effort to cut wastage and realign resources in line with the state’s economic direction.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said he has identified three subsidiaries of Sabah Foundation to be reviewed for downsizing and will relook their roles as they have each been running at a loss for almost three years.

“But we want the officers there to be reposted and absorbed somewhere else where their services will be needed, and not just terminate them.

“There are some agencies also under Yayasan Sabah that need the manpower,” he said.

MORE TO COME