Opposition quitting PAC? That's their business, says PM

Mahathir said the resignation of three Opposition MPs from the Public Accounts Committee was 'their own business'. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, March 25 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today described the resignation of three Opposition MPs from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as “their own business”.

“It’s alright. If they want to resign, they can do so. It’s their own business,” he told reporters when questioned after addressing Kedah civil servants at Wisma Darul Aman, here.

Dr Mahathir was asked to comment on the move by the Opposition MPs, two from Barisan Nasional (BN) and one from PAS, to resign as the PAC members unless an Opposition MP is appointed as its chairman.

The current chairman, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, was in Umno but recently joined Bersatu of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reportedly said that the notice of the resignation of the BN and PAS members of the PAC will be sent in immediately. — Bernama