Najib seizes on Nurul Izzah’s warning to mock Pakatan, Mujahid

Najib’s latest remarks appear to be aimed at Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysians will not accept PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar’s warnings of a crisis in Pakatan Harapan (PH) if it does not come from the “theatrics minister”, former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

In remarks appeared aimed at Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa, Najib pointedly asked if the Permatang Pauh MP’s assertion of turbulence and chaos in the ruling coalition were accurate.

“The people will not believe this unless it is announced by the mentri kewayangan (theatrics minister).

“Until then, we will await the new ‘letter from Cordoba’ from the persuasive kekanda (elder brother).”

Mujahid previously released a theatrical open letter to Nurul Izzah last year after she resigned from all her positions in PKR and government-linked agencies following complaints of possible nepotism.

He used olden Malay terms in the dramatic letter then, leading to mockery on social media as well as from Najib then.

Pizza chain Domino’s also joined the teasing by running an advertisement using the dramatised language from Mujahid’s letter.

Nurul Izzah later criticised Mujahid for the letter by saying it was condescending and inappropriate.

The daughter to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim asserted this week that she is in her final term as a lawmaker, saying she was disillusioned by PH’s glacial progress in delivering its promised reforms, among others.

She also complained the coalition was not doing enough to address the racial imbalance among its supporters and criticised it for readily accepting defectors from Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).