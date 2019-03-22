Police to allow Saturday’s peace gathering over Christchurch attack, but only in the AM

Flowers, messages and flags of New Zealand and Malaysia are seen at the memorial site for the victims of Friday’s shooting, outside Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The police will allow tomorrow’s Peace, Solidarity Rally in Kuala Lumpur, which is aimed at condemning last Friday’s shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand by a white supremacist.

A Malaysia teenager was among the 50 killed.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said organisers can proceed with the “peace rally” at Dataran Merdeka, but only from 7.30am to 11am.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa had proposed the idea on Monday, which is too short for the 10-day notice required under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

