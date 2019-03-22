Pakistan, Malaysia can share information on fighting corruption, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia and Pakistan can share information in an effort to fight corruption within the two countries. — Bernama pic

ISLAMABAD, March 22 — Malaysia and Pakistan can share information in an effort to fight corruption within the two countries, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said any form of corruption should be stopped as it will make any cost to go up.

Dr Mahathir also agreed with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that corruption would make a country poor.

“We are very concerned about corruption. You have to pay a certain amount to make sure certain job is done. Sometimes money is stolen by officials and this has to be stopped,” he said.

Meanwhile, Imran said Dr Mahathir had made a remarkable comeback as Prime Minister to combat corruption.

“ We have been watching you stand against corruption. My party (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) started a campaign 22 years ago against corruption. We actually believe that the country is not poor, it is corruption that has made the people poor.

“It is corruption that destroyed the institution. (It is) corruption that takes money that should be spent on human beings, (but) laundered abroad. They impoverished (the nation) and diverted money meant for human development,” he said. — Bernama