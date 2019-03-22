Operation against Terengganu peat swamp fire enters 12th day

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department personnel douse a peat swamp fire with water in Lembah Bidong, Setiu March 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, March 22 — Firefighters will resume today the operation to put out a peat swamp fire in Lembah Bidong, Setiu, that has gone on for 11 days and has reached the final stage.

Terengganu Fire & Rescue Station head of operations Mohd Mazimi Mohamad said yesterday the firefighters are now concentrating on specific spots such as burning logs.

“The task was not so difficult today. The firefighters were able to get to the fires and there was enough water with the help of two Hydrosub units from the Drainage and Irrigation Department and excavators from the state government to deepen the ditches,” he told Bernama at the location.

Mohd Mazimi said the firefighters completed their operation yesterday at about 6pm and will resume it this morning.

Meanwhile, in Besut, firefighters are also working hard to extinguish a fire on 20 hectares in Kampung Anak Ikan Dalam since Wednesday.

Besut Fire & Rescue Station chief Mohamad Jusoh said the firefighters had put the fire on 12 hectares so far.

“The fire started several days ago but the station was only informed at 9 am yesterday. By then, the fire had spread over a large area.

“The firefighters had to use four-wheel-drive vehicles and lorries to get to the location of the fire,” he said.

He said the firefighting will resume today and that the cause of the fire and damage had yet to be ascertained. — Bernama