Selangor solicits partners for tech innovation in state

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam March 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 21 — The Selangor state government has invited the private sector to collaborate with the state’s Smart Selangor programme through Smart Selangor Delivery Unit (SSDU) Initiative Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI).

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari announced this on the sidelines of the state assembly today and said such partnerships were set to develop 60 initiatives under 12 domains.

“This is another example of a business-friendly approach and policy of the Selangor state government. I hope that the Smart Selangor agenda will be implemented successfully through the participation of tech companies in and out of Malaysia,” said Amirudin.

SSDU managing director Fahmi Ngah also said that his organisation has requested expressions of interest (EOI) from those keen to be included in pre-selection for Smart Selangor projects.

“SSDU has announced the EOI process to invite the private sector, academics and inventors to submit their proposal based on a few prioritised Smart Selangor Programme for 2019.

“The proposals must focus on State-wide Smart Parking Solutions, State-wide Wide Area Network, State Data Centre, State-wide CCTV Analytics, State-wide Smart Street Lamp, State-wide Smart Recycling Initiatives, Smart Governance Initiatives and Smart Energy and Building,” said Fahmi.

The EOI e-documents can be purchased from the SSDU Office at Level 15, Plaza Perangsang, Persiaran Perbandaran, 40000 Shah Alam starting March 26, 2019 to April 5, 2019 from 9.30am to 5pm on weekdays.

Each document costs RM50 and applicants must submit their proposed solutions digitally in a designated device given by SSDU with the purchase of the EOI document.

The proposals must be submitted no later than noon on April 12, 2019.