Datuk A. Kesavadas Nair takes the oath of office at the Dewan Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — DAP Negri Sembilan vice-chairman Datuk A. Kesavadas Nair was sworn in today as a senator.

He took the oath of office, to serve for a three-year term, before Dewan Negara President Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran in the Dewan Negara.

Kesavadas Nair, 59, who was born in Klang, Selangor, is a lawyer and has been a member of the DAP since 2008. — Bernama