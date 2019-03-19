Trial begins in Singapore for Malaysian who allegedly raped ex-lover after strangling, slapping her

The 42-year-old, whose trial began today, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated rape. — IStock.com pic via AFP

SINGAPORE, March 19 — Angry that his ex-girlfriend rebuffed his plea for reconciliation, a Malaysian man allegedly grew violent — tearing off her clothes, slapping her, and strangling her till she felt faint.

Then, the man allegedly raped the woman.

The 42-year-old, whose trial began today, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated rape.

Both the man and woman cannot be named due to a court order to protect her identity.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Yvonne Poon said the woman, also a Malaysian, will testify that she entered into a relationship with the man in 2012.

They rented a flat together in 2015, but their relationship was said to have soured some time in February 2017, when the man was retrenched.

Court documents did not state what he worked as.

DPP Poon said that the man was “upset” as his ex-girlfriend had intended to terminate the lease on their rented flat by the end of August 2017. The duo were still living together at that point.

The woman will testify that she stayed at her aunt’s place on August 4 and 5, 2017, to avoid him, and to be with her parents who were in Singapore.

It was on August 6, 2017, that the man allegedly asked to reconcile with her.

She was said to be “non-receptive”, and he turned violent.

In her bedroom, the man allegedly tore off her t- shirt and bra, slapped her, and “forcibly pushed her” onto her bed, even as she shouted for help.

The woman will testify that she was pinned down by the man, and when she struggled, her ex-boyfriend started to strangle and threaten her.

DPP Poon said that the woman was “in a lot of pain” from the strangulation and grew faint.

It was then that he allegedly raped her.

She will testify that she felt “severe abdominal pain”, and was taken by the man to a nearby clinic. The man fled the scene after the police were called.

The prosecution will also present testimonies from the doctors who examined the woman, on how she behaved, and the injuries they observed.

Text messages exchanged between the duo after the alleged incident will also be shown in court.

“These messages bear eloquent testament to the degree of the accused’s panic as he sought to escape culpability for his heinous act,” DPP Poon said.

This morning, the woman took the stand in a closed-door hearing.

The trial continues tomorrow.

If found guilty of aggravated rape, the man could be jailed between eight and 20 years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane. — TODAY