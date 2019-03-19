Some suspected Pasir Gudang polluters have criminal records, says IGP

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during a press conference in Bukit Aman March 19,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Police have found that several of the nine detainees held over the chemical contamination that has poisoned over 1,000 people in Pasir Gudang, Johor have had prior criminal records.

Investigations also showed all nine are working for companies that are interlinked, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun disclosed today.

“Initial investigations showed some were involved in other crime elements, however our focus now is to investigate them for environmental crime.

“The other crime issues we will investigate later on,” he told reporters after witnessing a memorandum of understanding signed by Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia Bhd, the Retired Senior Police Officers Association of Malaysia and Persatuan Industri Keselamatan Malaysia here.

Mohamad Fuzi however demurred from confirming if the mastermind behind the illegal dump of chemical waste into Sungai Kim Kim was among the nine detained so far.

“It’s too early to establish that, let us investigate further but what I can say is all nine had direct involvement,” he said.

