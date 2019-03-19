Schools allowed to close due to haze, deputy education minister says

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur August 6, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — School administrations are allowed to close school or restricting outdoor activities without prior permission from Education Ministry if the Air Pollutant Index (API) worsens due to haze.

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said schools had been given the authority to make the decision which is in the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We already gave power (turunkan kuasa) to the schools so no need for them to come back to the ministry for permission to close school or stop outdoor activities because we want them to make decisions there and then.

“We already have SOP, meaning when there is haze, actually it is for the school to decide,” she told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here yesterday.

As of 2pm yesterday, the API in two areas recorded unhealthy readings namely Rompin (177) and Banting (101). — Bernama