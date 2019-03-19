Pasir Gudang authority inexplicably bars media from relief ops centre

Members of the media working outside the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council building premises March 19, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, March 18 — Press workers covering the toxic fume incident here were told to leave the disaster relief management centre in Menara Aqabah at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MPPG) building here today.

The directive covered journalists from broadcast, print and electronic media who were ushered out of the media centre on the third level of Menara Aqabah at about 12.30pm.

MPPG enforcement personnel then escorted the reporters out on instructions from MPPG president Zainor Adani.

The media were later told they would only be allowed in during press conferences.

Prior to today’s ejection, journalists had been working from Menara Aqabah for over a week covering the Pasir Gudang toxic fume incident.

The location is also where visiting ministers and the state government conduct their daily briefings and press conferences to the media.

Johor Media Club president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak criticised the sudden expulsion, urging the disaster management committee and the council to review the decision.

“The media also worked tirelessly day and night since the first day of the incident.

“The council and management should at least be more accommodating rather than abrupt as the media are not there to disrupt operations but work together,” said Mohamad Fauzi when contacted.

It was reported that more than 4,000 people have been affected where 111 schools are closed following the chemical waste incident at Sungai Kim Kim on March 7.