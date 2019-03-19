Parliament Speaker upholds deputy’s ejection of Noh Omar

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof today upheld his deputy Nga Kor Ming’s decision to suspend Tan Sri Noh Omar (BN-Tanjung Karang) from Parliament for three days.

Ariff, who presided when the sitting resumed at 2.30pm, read excerpts of Noh’s remarks yesterday and asked if he admitted to saying Nga was unfit to be Deputy Speaker.

Noh did so but noted that he was expelled while absent.

When he did so, however, Ariff said the suspension Nga meted out this morning was valid.

“Don’t waste time. More lawmakers want to debate and I won’t hear any more of this. This ruling is final,” Ariff announced.

He then instructed the bailiffs to escort Noh out.

This caused renewed argument and Ariff then adjourned the sitting for 15 minutes.

MORE TO COME