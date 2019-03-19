Law minister: Malaysia to protest Singapore’s planned execution of Sarawakian convicted of murder

Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters in Putrajaya January 10, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysia will send a letter of representation to Singapore to protest the planned execution of Malaysian Michael anak Garing who was convicted of murder in the island republic in 2015.

The Sarawakian is scheduled to be hanged in Changi prison on Friday (March 22).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the Malaysian government would take a similar action that was made to the Singapore government in the case of another Malaysian national, Prabu N. Pathmanathan, last year.

“We made the same representation to the Singapore government previously over the execution of Prabu if you all remember.

“..We will continue sending our representation to protest over this particular issue (involving Michael) like what we did before,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby here today.

It was reported that Michael was convicted of murder by the republic’s high court and the conviction was affirmed by the court of appeal in 2017.

Prabu was executed at Changi prison in October 2018. He was convicted of smuggling 227.82 g of diamorphine or heroin into Singapore in 2014. — Bernama