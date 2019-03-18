Nazri: MCA stayed in BN because Umno is strong

Pandang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz speaks to reporters at Parliament, March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 ― Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said the Malay nationalist party is still “very strong”, which is why MCA chose to remain in Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Padang Rengas MP said the Umno-PAS cooperation was for the survival of the party that would benefit BN in the next general election.

“I think they decided to stay because Umno is strong. We have the strongest MP representatives so far otherwise they should run away.

“If they have no confidence in Umno, why would they want to be in BN?

“So to me, we are going ahead with the cooperation with PAS because that’s the only way we can be successful in GE15,” he told the media when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

MCA yesterday decided to stay in BN after it failed to get allies Umno and MIC to agree to dissolve the once-long ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Umno will help MCA get back on its feet after the party won only one parliament seat in the last May 9 election.

“We cannot leave our friends in hardship, where MCA is currently facing the lack of support from the Chinese voters.

“We have to help our friend back up. I believe they have their own strategy on how to rise up again,” said the Bera MP.

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters he was prepared to offer his help to Umno top leadership on discussions with MCA and MIC on how to revive BN.

He said the rejection by voters was not only towards MCA, but it is also reflected on BN as a whole.

“This is not only about MCA, but we have to realise that this is about the majority that had not supported BN.

“Based on the GE14 results, we have look at how to come up with new methods in reviving BN. This requires talks with the top leadership and I can help,” he said.