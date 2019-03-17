You should not lie, Anwar tells PAS

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told PAS today not to tell lies to cover up their mistakes. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, March 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told PAS today not to tell lies to cover up their mistakes.

Dismissing PAS vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah’s claims on a so-called failure of a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Anwar said the Islamist party was out of ideas to distract the public from its problems.

“It’s okay he does not have any more ideas and cannot answer the RM1.4 million issue. So he looks for new ideas.

“I would also like to tell PAS that as an Islamist party, they shouldn’t be lying,” he told reporters when met after a party event here today.

MORE TO COME