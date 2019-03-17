Foreign minister to visit Argentina tomorrow

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to Malay Mail at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya November 1, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, March 17 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will be making a five-day working visit to Argentina starting tomorrow.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Saifuddin will participate in the Second High-Level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation (BAPA + 40 Conference) in Buenos Aires.

It said during his visit, the Foreign Minister will pay a courtesy call on Argentinian President Mauricio Macri at the President’s Office, Casa Rosada, and hold a Bilateral Consultation with Argentinian Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Faurie on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Ministers will discuss issues of common interest on bilateral, regional and international agendas," it said.

The statement said Malaysia and Argentina will continue to discuss pending memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the hope of concluding the agreements soonest.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia and Argentina enjoy a cordial relationship and that both sides will discuss ways to deepen and move the relationship further.

It said Saifuddin will also be giving a talk entitled "Malaysia Foreign Policy under the New Government and Its Policy towards Latin America" at the Argentinian Council for International Relations (CARI), highlighting the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Latin America.

Wisma Putra said bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to US$1.34 billion in 2018 and both sides agreed that numerous opportunities exist for its expansion, particularly in agro-industrial biotechnology and cooperation in halal industry.

Petronas is planning an investment amounting to US$2.3 billion in the next four years by working together with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales (YPF) on the development of non-conventional oil in Argentina, Wisma Putra said. — Bernama