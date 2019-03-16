Abdul Cauder endowment land issue almost resolved

PERMATANG PAUH, March 16 ― The issue over the eviction of residents from Tanah Wakaf Abdul Cauder,Jalan Mengkuang near here, is almost settled as those involved have agreed to take up the state government's offer.

Penang Deputy Chief MinisterDatuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman who is also State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman said the only family still residing on the endowment land had been given until March 25 to vacate the premises before demolition works begin.

“Alhamdulillah, the problem is almost over. Except for the last family, the rest have signed the agreement.

“The terms and offers are the same. Only the category may differ as some of them are not the original settlers but are still eligible for the offer,” he told Bernama after opening the Seberang Perai Tengah Fiesta Santai Rakyat programme here today.

He said after the endowment land has been vacated, they would proceed with the development works which were for the benefit of the people.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also Pinang Tunggal state assemblyman, said he had contacted the Department of Waqaf, Zakat and Haj (JAWHAR) for the financing of the housing development on the 1.09 hectare site. ― Bernama