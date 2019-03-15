Exco: Perak Opposition creating smokescreen to protect former MB

State executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari said Perak PH need not persuade Opposition lawmakers to defect in order to change the mentri besar as PH has enough representatives to do it. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 15 ― Claims that a Pakatan Harapan (PH) state executive councillor and Umno assemblymen met to plot the removal of Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is smokescreen to protect former mentri besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, said state executive councillor Abdul Aziz Bari.

He said with the state assembly approaching, Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad is trying to create a smokescreen to protect Zambry and distract the people's attention.

“We have been pressing him (Zambry) to appear before Public Accounts Committee about the wrongdoing during his tenure. So with the state assembly approaching, less than a month away, Saarani is trying to create smokescreen to distract attention,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said Perak PH need not persuade Opposition lawmakers to defect in order to change the mentri besar as PH has enough representatives to do it.

“If truly there was a move to change the state leadership, it need not buyover Umno or PAS assemblymen. (Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is a seasoned politician and he has been changing mentri besar and chief ministers (during his tenure as the fourth prime minister). It is not difficult. We do not need to go to their side to talk to them or persuade them to join us as we have 31 (representatives),” he said.

Describing Saarani's statement as trying to put PH on the defensive, Abdul Aziz said the Kota Tampan assemblyman was trying to break the unity in PH.

Abdul Aziz, a constitutional law expert turned lawmaker, added that changing the MB was like changing players.

“The captain just need to tell the incumbent to resign and a new name will be submitted to the palace,” he added.

Abdul Aziz also questioned Saarani’s standing to talk about PH leadership.

“He has been lying, spinning and putting up lies on everything. Who is he to talk about leadership change in Perak?” he said.

Abdul Aziz said even if there was a change in MB, it will be done within PH and would not involve outsiders.

“We have 31 (assemblymen). As far as I know there is no question of the 31 switching sides. So why must we waste time to persuade or talk to Opposition to join us?” he asked.