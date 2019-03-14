Maher Zain cancels concert in Pasir Gudang

R&B singer Maher Zain performs at the Axiata Arena on the first night of his Malaysia Tour in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Maher Zain Malaysia Tour 2019 concert in Pasir Gudang, Johor scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled due to the hazardous condition caused by chemical pollution.

Maher Zain Malaysia Tour secretariat, in a statement today, said the cancellation was inevitable as it was their responsibility as the concert management to ensure the safety of fans, the crew and also the singer.

“We pray for the safety of the victims and their families who are affected by this disaster. As the concert organiser, we share the disappointment with all of Maher’s fans over this cancellation and will work with the ticketing agent to ensure speedy refund for all tickets purchased,” it said.

According to the statement, patrons who purchased tickets from the physical counter or office would have to submit scanned copy of the tickets along with bank details to [email protected] before March 30.

“For tickets purchased from TixMalaysia, the refund will be credited to their credit card before March 30. Both refund processes will take 14 working days or alternatively, fans can choose to exchange the ticket to one of Maher Zain Malaysia Tour locations (Penang or Sabah) by emailing to [email protected],” it said.

The organiser has ensured that the two shows in Penang and Sabah will go on as planned.

Thus far, 506 people have sought treatment, including 166 being hospitalised and nine placed in the Intensive Care Unit following exposure to toxic fumes from chemical waste dumped into Sungai Kim Kim in Pasir Gudang last Thursday.

All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang had been ordered to close effective today until further notice, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

“We pray for the safety of the victims and their families who are affected by this disaster,” he said. — Bernama