TMJ blames ‘former Johor MB’ for making Pasir Gudang an industrial zone

JOHOR BARU, March 13 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim accused a former mentri besar of disloyalty today, allegedly for not consulting the Sultan prior to allowing factories into Pasir Gudang that is now contaminated by illegally dumped chemicals.

However, he did not identify the person.

“Who was the MB then? Who gave the permission and approval for the factories to open in Pasir Gudang without getting the views of DYMM Tuanku Sultan?” he wrote on Twitter today.

Commonly called TMJ (the Malay initials for Tunku Mahkota Johor) also asserted that the project had been rejected by Singapore prior to finding its home in Johor.

“This is what happens when you have an MB who is not loyal to the state or the state’s interest,” said Tunku Ismail in the tweet.

The messages are believed to be in response to the contamination of Sungai Kim Kim in the area that caused 16 schools to be closed and over 500 people to seek treatment for the inhalation of noxious fumes.

Pasir Gudang began its transformation into an industrial zone in the 1990s.

At that time, Pasir Gudang was under the administration of state investment arm, Johor Corporation.