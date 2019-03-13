Perak MB: Viralling videos doesn’t solve problems

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said circulating video clips of an issue in the hopes that it will gain the public’s attention is not the way to resolve problems. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 13 — Circulating video clips of an issue in the hopes that it will gain the public’s attention is not the way to resolve problems, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

He was commenting on a video that showed Tambun Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) deputy chairman Jaafar Uthman venting his frustration over the telephone for failing to secure a meeting with the MB on an issue involving the Meru bus terminal.

“I understand he wanted to tell me about the Meru terminal. I am looking into it. My office is looking into ways to solve it. He is angry he could not meet me,” Ahmad Faizal who is also a PPBM member said.

“My mother also scolds me many times as she was unable to see me,” he quipped.

Ahmad Faizal said circulating such videos would only popularised a person.

“I can also do the same but it will not solve the problem,” he said, adding that he understood the source of Jaafar’s frustration and steps are being taken to address it.

Ahmad Faizal said if he were to react, it would be a neverending show.

“The important thing is for us to provide services to the rakyat,” he added.

Malay Mail had previously reported that express bus ticket sellers in Terminal Aman Jaya are appealing to Ahmad Faizal to gazette the Silveritage building at Medan Gopeng here as a bus terminal after they were given until March 8 to move out of the terminal as the terminal operator was implementing the Centralised Ticketing System.

Following the intervention from Ahmad Faizal’s office, the terminal operator has agreed to postpone the operation to March 31.