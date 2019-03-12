Dr M says doesn’t know about PPBM man’s ‘good news’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he does not know what Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chief strategist Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff meant by “good news” for Malaysians in a tweet days ago.

“I do not know, he never told me,” he said to reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

On Saturday, Rais tweeted that “good news” would soon come from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

He later added that patience has its rewards, saying PH has been busy cleaning up after Umno and Barisan Nasional and could now deliver more.

PH leaders also attended a working retreat in Cyberjaya that day, which was held to organise its steps and strategies to be in line with the rakyat’s aspirations, as well as to discuss the government’s directions later on.