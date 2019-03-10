UniMAP ready to contribute expertise to help develop flying car

ARAU, March 10 — Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) is ready to cooperate with the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and various agencies in developing flying car in the country based on the university’s existing expertise.

Its vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Zul Azhar Zahid Jamal said flying car was not something that was impossible to realise in Malaysia and it could come true in the near future with the rapid development of this century’s technology.

“The flying car, among others, is almost equivalent to the function of a drone. It can be developed but requires big budget and allocation as it involves the use of the latest unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technology,” he told Bernama here today.

Zul Azhar said UniMAP very own Centre of Excellence for Unmanned Aerial Systems (COEUAS) led by Prof Hazry Desa was a research hub that focused on UAS technology.

“UniMAP is willing to contribute expertise to this idea and collaborate with any parties in terms of technology transfer in an integrated manner and if it can be realised we are sure to see the existence of flying car in the country,” said Zul Azhar.

He was commenting on the proposal by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development to develop flying car for industrial use such as agriculture and public transport as announced by its Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

In efforts to realise this aspiration, he said, the government should provide adequate allocation in the form of funding and to open opportunities for the people in the country to contribute to the idea.

He said vigorous efforts should also be carried out in phases and all parties to support the innovation and creation of the locals in the field of UAS because with the expertise and technological developments owned by Malaysia it would be possible to achieve greater success including developing a flying car.

UniMAP’s COEUAS research team recently won third place at the national-level Parcel Drone Competition organised by Pos Malaysia Berhad in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). — Bernama