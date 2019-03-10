Nga accepts Asyraf’s apology, invites Umno and PAS to discard extremism

Nga Kor Ming has accepted Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s apology for calling him a nephew of former Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng but did not apologise for his comments. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Nga Kor Ming has accepted Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s apology for calling him a nephew of former Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng, but did not apologise for his comments.

“As a man of faith, I am ready to forgive Asyraf and would like to sincerely invite Umno and PAS to leave behind racial politics and religious extremism.

“So that together we can develop our Malaysian Nation which consists of all ethnicities for our beloved country,” the Perak DAP chief said on Twitter.

Sebagai insan yang beriman, saya bersedia untuk maafkan Sdr @drasyrafwajdi & saya dengan ikhlas mengajak parti UMNO & PAS meninggalkan politik perkauman & fahaman ekstrim agama supaya bersama kita membangunkan Bangsa Malaysia yang terdiri dari pelbagai kaum demi negara tercinta. pic.twitter.com/W6Mq7lazBf — Nga Kor Ming (@NgaKorMing) 10 March 2019

Attached to his tweet was a Malay Mail report of Asyraf’s apology, for accusing the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker of being a nephew of the late Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng.

The accusation came after Nga claimed that the alliance between Umno and PAS will turn Malaysia akin to Afghanistan that is ruled by Sunni fundamentalist group Taliban, in a speech on Friday.

Nga had accused Asyraf of slandering him and gave him 24 hours to apologise before presumably taking on legal action.