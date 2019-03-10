Malay Mail

Nga accepts Asyraf’s apology, invites Umno and PAS to discard extremism

Published 1 hour ago on 10 March 2019

By R. Loheswar

Nga Kor Ming has accepted Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s apology for calling him a nephew of former Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng but did not apologise for his comments. ― Picture by Hari Anggara
KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Nga Kor Ming has accepted Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s apology for calling him a nephew of former Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng, but did not apologise for his comments.

“As a man of faith, I am ready to forgive Asyraf and would like to sincerely invite Umno and PAS to leave behind racial politics and religious extremism.

“So that together we can develop our Malaysian Nation which consists of all ethnicities for our beloved country,” the Perak DAP chief said on Twitter.

Attached to his tweet was a Malay Mail report of Asyraf’s apology, for accusing the Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker of being a nephew of the late Malayan Communist Party leader Chin Peng.

The accusation came after Nga claimed that the alliance between Umno and PAS will turn Malaysia akin to Afghanistan that is ruled by Sunni fundamentalist group Taliban, in a speech on Friday.

Nga had accused Asyraf of slandering him and gave him 24 hours to apologise before presumably taking on legal action.

