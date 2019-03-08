Jawi reminds Muslims to not gain wealth through illicit means in Friday sermon

JAWI pointed out that MACC had arrested some 894 individuals last year alone for attempting to gain wealth through illicit means. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) today reminded Muslims to gain worldly wealth only through honourable means.

In its Friday sermon today, Jawi pointed out that MACC had arrested some 894 individuals last year alone for attempting to gain wealth through illicit means.

“According to the 2018 statistic issued by the MACC, there have been 894 arrest that has been reported. This is due to obscene greed to gain worldly grandeur without care of religious restrictions.

“If the cases were not been reported, perhaps those at fault could escape punishments but remember, they will surely receive punishment from Allah in the hereafter,” said Jawi.

In the sermon, the religious authority explain that it is not wrong for Muslims to accumulate wealth but it must be tempered with humility and philanthropic principles.

The theme of the sermon today by Jawi convey the increased number of graft cases that has been building up against members of the previous Barisan Nasional administration.