Don’t fall for anti-vaccine fallacy, says Dr Siti Hasmah

Dr Siti Hasmah said all mothers should ensure that their children continue to receive immunisations to prevents illness, disability and death from vaccine-preventable diseases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MANILA, March 8 — Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today advised all parents not to fall for the mistaken idea and false information about vaccination which are being bandied about by the anti-vaccine movement.

Instead, she said every mother with a baby aged six months and below need to take the child to a clinic or hospital to get them vaccinated for the sake of their health.

“Please listen to me. We don’t want our child, who we gave birth to, to suffer later,” she told reporters in her brief message in conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration today.

Dr Siti Hasmah was accompanying her husband, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was on a two-day official visit to the Philippines.

According to Dr Siti Hasmah, all mothers should ensure that their children continue to receive immunisations to prevents illness, disability and death from vaccine-preventable diseases, such as diphtheria, which was believed to have caused the death of a two-year-old toddler in Johor recently. — Bernama