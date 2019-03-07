Largest drug-dealing syndicate in Gua Musang busted with arrest of couple

District police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the 23-year-old man and his wife, aged 22, were found in possession of 50 boxes containing a total of 500 litres of black liquid believed to be drugs. — IStock.com pic via AFP

GUA MUSANG, March 7 — The Gua Musang District police believe they have busted the largest drug dealing syndicate in the area with the arrest of a married couple at Kampung Kundur, early Monday morning.

District police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the 23-year-old man and his wife, aged 22, were found in possession of 50 boxes containing a total of 500 litres of black liquid believed to be drugs.

Each of the boxes contained 100 small bottles containing the liquid labelled as ‘Dynadryl Syrup’, a cough mixture.

He said a Weststar Maxusw G10 MPV the couple were travelling in was also seized.

According to Mohd Taufik, police personnel patrolling the area noticed the MPV being driven in a suspicious manner and flagged it down for inspection, before discovering the drugs.

The couple were then taken to the district police headquarters, where they will be remanded until March 10 to assist with the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Mohd Taufik said the initial checks found that the man had two drug-related criminal records and had used the luxury MPV to evade the authorities.

“We believe that with the arrest of the couple, we have busted the largest drug dealing syndicate in the district,” he said.

Mohd Taufik said the couple initially used the Gerik-Jeli route to get to Pasir Puteh, but then switched to the route from Simpang Pulai, Ipoh to Gua Musang which they deemed to be safer. — Bernama