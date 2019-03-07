Johor MB sees diplomatic end to Singapore disagreements

Osman said both Johor and Singapore continue to maintain close ties despite numerous issues. — Picture Roysten Rueben

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 7 — Any issues involving Malaysia and Singapore will be resolved through negotiations to ensure that cordial ties are preserved, said Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said the approach was taken to ensure that any confrontation or conflict that arose would not affect the good relations between the two countries.

“It is without doubt that bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore remain healthy despite some issues and disputes,” Osman said at the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

He said this in reply to questions by Andrew Chen Kah Eng (PH-Stulang) and Hahasrin Hashim (BN-Panti) on current relations between Malaysia and Singapore at the state assembly sitting.

Osman said the federal government, through Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, has initiated talks with Singapore on several issues, including ongoing air and water disputes between two countries.

He said he was confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, a solution that would benefit the two countries would be found.

“Based on mutual interest and ensuring continuity in exploring the prospects of cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore.

“The main objective is to ensure bilateral ties between the two countries are always maintained and respected,” said Osman.

Osman said both the Johor and Singapore governments continue to maintain close ties despite numerous issues, especially in the areas of economy and business.

He said the state government has also been continuously organising engagement sessions with investors, industry players and companies from Singapore.

“As a result, Singapore is the second largest investor in Malaysia and the state has benefited from the higher income levels for the people of Johor,” said Osman.