100kg syabu with RM5m street value seized in Penampang

Customs assistant director-general (enforcement) Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir is pictured with part of the syabu haul during a press conference in Kota Kinabalu March 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 6 — The Customs Department detained a man and seized 100kg of syabu worth about RM5 million in Penampang on February 21.

Customs assistant director-general (enforcement) Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said the 40-year-old man was detained by the enforcement team from the Kota Kinabalu branch at 2.15pm.

Abdul Latif said during the raid, the suspect was caught with several boxes and upon inspection, several plastic bags containing crystalline substance believed to be syabu were found in those boxes.

“From the investigations it was found that the drugs would be stored in protein drink bottles before being distributed to other locations via courier service,” he told reporters here today.

He said the seizure was the largest carried out by Sabah Customs for the last three years and the case was being investigated under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a 20-year-old woman who had just arrived from Kuala Lumpur was detained when she was found carrying 5kg of syabu at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on March 1.

Elsewhere, on February 27, Abdul Latif said, a man, 40, was arrested for having 4,900 tablets suspected of ecstasy pills valued at RM122,500 at the Sandakan Post Office, he said. — Bernama