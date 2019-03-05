Johor welcomes support for volunteer programmes

Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (left) engages with youth leaders during the launch of Johor’s Youth Volunteer Platform at the Datuk Jaafar Muhammad Building in Kota Iskandar today. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 5 — The Johor government welcomes interested individuals, corporations and companies to come together in support of its volunteer projects.

Johor Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the state government encourages interested parties to contribute in any way they can in the spirit of volunteerism.

He said contributions from companies and corporations can assist the running of volunteer projects in the long run.

“With that, funds for community projects can be better allocated as volunteerism enables people to reach out in their own way to give back to their community,” said Mohd Khuzzan at the launch of the state’s Youth Volunteer Platform here today.

Mohd Khuzzan, who is also the Semerah assemblyman, said volunteering itself is a commitment that yields many personal rewards for any individual, especially youths.

“It allows people to help others through direct action, but also fosters a sense of community.

“In fact, the state government is keen to encourage such efforts among Johoreans through the Youth Volunteer Platform,” said Mohd Khuzzan.

At present, the state government sanctioned Youth Volunteer Platform involves all 10 districts in Johor.

The first phase will involve an allocation of RM75,000 with 200 volunteers of all ages that will be overseen by the respective district officers and appointed youth officers.