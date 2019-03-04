Don't share assaulted female driver's personal data, says Grab

Grab in a statement said the company has been assisting police with the investigation of the assault. — Reuters [oc

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Grab Malaysia (Grab) today urged the public not to share personal data of female drivers in social media who claimed to be physically harassed by a male passenger yesterday.

Grab in a statement here today said that it has been assisting the authorities from the very beginning and will continue to do so, to ensure the victim’s rights are protected.

“On behalf of both Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) and Grab, we request that everyone refrain from sharing her personal data in public spaces like social media or sharing speculation and rumours regarding this matter.

“We will ensure that action is taken against the perpetrator,” it said.

Yesterday, media reported a female Grab driver was allegedly sexually assaulted by a male passenger at knifepoint near the KOI Prima condominium in Taman Mas here at about 5.36am.

Grab also said the safety of their driver-partners is just as important to them as their passengers and a threat to their safety is something Grab do not take lightly.

“If anyone has any information about this matter, we encourage you to please go directly to the authorities. At the same time, we want to give our reassurance that we will continue to enhance safety features for the rest of our community,” said the statement. — Bernama