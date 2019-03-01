VAT 69 remembers fallen commandos from Lahad Datu incursion

Two elite police commandos lost their lives in the Sulu invasion of Lahad Datu six years ago. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, March 1 ― Six years have passed since two elite police commandos lost their lives in the Sulu invasion of Lahad Datu, but their sacrifice remains fresh in the minds of their comrades.

Hundreds of members and veterans of the Very Able Troopers (VAT) 69 Police Commando attended the Majlis 1313 Sumbangsih Warisan 69 Komando ― OP Sulu, OP Daulat held at the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force (GOF) base in Ulu Kinta here to commemorate them.

The ceremony organised by VAT 69 was the first remembrance event held here. It is also part of the troop's 50th-anniversary celebration.

Former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Ismail Omar, who was in charge during the incident, said the ceremony was a reminder to the younger generation about the contribution and sacrifice made by the country’s security forces.

“The ceremony was not held merely because we are being sentimental, but to remind the younger generation that they should know and aware that peace and security which the country enjoys now it's because of the sacrifice made by the armed forces,” he told a press conference.

Ismail also hoped that the VAT 69 will continue excelling in their duties and mission of protecting the people and the country.

“We can't be happy with what we had achieved. The important thing right now is to use the experience from the past and make it as a lesson so that we can serve better,” he added.

VAT 69 lost Inspector Zulkifli Mamat and Corporal Sabaruddin Daud on March 1, 2013, during a shootout against an incursion force loyal to a self-professed Sulu sultan that had invaded Kampung Tandau in Lahad Datu.

The emotional ceremony left many attendees in tears after a tribute video on the contribution and sacrifices of the VAT 69 commandos in the Lahad Datu incident was played.

Present during the event were Zulkilfi's children Noor Aqmar Amirudin, 11, Noor Mohd Aqil, 7, Noor Aqib Shahid, 6, his mother-in-law Khalipah Mahamedisa, 61, and Sabaruddin's children Haziq Wahiduzzaman, 25 and Hazreq Zafri,18.

The VAT 69 presented financial aid to both the families.

Others who attended were former Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Abdul Rashid Haru, former Home Ministry deputy-director Datuk Azizan Abd Aziz, Paskal commander First Admiral Datuk Anuar Alias and Institute of Integrity Malaysia (IIM) senior-director Mohd Nizam Ali.

IIM also presented a memorial plaque to honour the contribution of VAT 69 at the ceremony.

The Lahad Datu standoff reportedly saw a total of 68 deaths, including 56 from the Sulu sultanate, nine from the Malaysian authorities and six civilians.