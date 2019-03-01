RON97 pump price keeps climbing, as RON95, diesel prices stay capped

The Ministry of Finance announced that diesel price will continue to peak at its ceiling price of RM2.18 for the sixth week, while RON95 petrol will be kept at its new ceiling price of RM2.08. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — The pump price of RON97 petrol continues to rise for the fourth week straight, increasing by 5 sen per litre to RM2.43 per litre for the week starting tomorrow.

The Ministry of Finance announced that diesel price will continue to peak at its ceiling price of RM2.18 for the sixth week, while RON95 petrol will be kept at its new ceiling price of RM2.08.

The ceiling price of RON95 petrol was previously RM2.20 per litre before a decision to lower it on February 27.

Based on calculations, the actual pump prices of RON95 petrol and diesel should have been RM2.13 and RM2.38 per litre, respectively, without subsidies.