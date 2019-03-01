Raja Petra is a liar, Dr M says in reply to Penang Undersea Tunnel’s graft allegation

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the Home Ownership Campaign at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre March 1, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today dismissed graft allegations by controversial blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin in the Penang Undersea Tunnel project as nothing more than ‘lies’.

“Raja Petra is a liar. He has been telling lies all the time. And you still believe him?” was Dr Mahathir’s only response, when reporters approached him after he had officiated the Home Ownership Campaign in conjunction with the Malaysia Property Expo 2019 at KLCC.

Over the past week, the blogger alleged in several posts that several Penang state exco has been implicated in the investigations conducted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into the project and its related road projects, which is estimated to be worth RM6.3 billion.

On Tuesday, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa urged the MACC to conduct further probes into Raja Petra’s claims.

Yesterday Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy said he is prepared to provide evidence in court over the claims that he is involved in corruption over the project.

Similarly, on the same day, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said he will respond to Raja Petra’s claims sometime later today.