Forget 1MDB, Indians in Semenyih just don't want to be invisible anymore

SJK(T) Ladang Semenyih’s banner is seen along Jalan Semenyih pleading for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to ‘save the school’. ― Pictures by Hari Anggara

SEMENYIH, March 1 ― At just over one in 10 of Semenyih voters, the concerns of ethnic Indians seem to have been pushed to the fringe during the campaigning period ― with Malay-Muslims’ grouses dominating the headlines.

So much so that SJK(T) Ladang Semenyih had to deploy several banners along Jalan Semenyih pleading for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Education Minister Maszlee Malik to “save the school”.

Housing around 400 students, the school needs a proper entrance driveway as the current one-lane road is too narrow, and wished for a little space from a parcel of land at the side owned by Sime Darby Property Bhd. The giant firm had been unwilling to budge on the issue.

“We’re not satisfied with the handling of the SJK(T) Ladang Semenyih issue, and increasing living expenses is especially burdensome on the B40 category, among others,” complained Hulu Langat MIC Youth chief S. Chandranthevan, claiming the school was not given the provisions due.

It took fellow ethnic Indian minister Dr Xavier Jeyakumar to assist the school. The water, land and natural resources minister came on Sunday, before meeting Sime Darby on Monday. By Tuesday, the school was granted 4.9 acres of land for a drop-off area.

Shanti Kandasamy speaks to reporters about the Semenyih by-election.

Handouts: A powerful loyalty motivator

But Dr Xavier’s gesture may yet to change the minds of some from the community, who feel they have been “robbed” off their cash handouts after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over.

“It used to be RM450 and we got it three times. Now they’re giving us RM100 only but for me they said I don’t qualify,” said cleaner Shanti Kandasamy, who is now the sole earner in her family after her husband passed away three years ago.

“I feel as though when BN was in power our welfare was better taken care of,” she added, referring to previous ruling coalition Barisan Nasional.

Another sexagenarian who wished to go by Agnes also told Malay Mail she felt “betrayed” by the reduction in the handouts.

“People are saying all kinds of things against Najib, but when he ate, we ate too,” said an animated Agnes, who felt things were better under Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s administration despite the latter’s litany of charges for cases involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

“He may have taken money but he gave it out too. In fact if you ran for office and were generous I’d vote for you too. Right now we’re not getting anything, so how to vote Opposition?” she asked as she rode off on her bicycle.

Hulu Langat PKR chief M. Puvenendran speaks to reporters about the Semenyih by-election.

Such sentiments were common here, and Hulu Langat PKR chief M. Puvenendran did not blame low-earning households for feeling that way as he tirelessly campaigned for PH in Indian-majority areas.

“There are many simple-minded folks around here. The lesser-educated ones are easier to manipulate,” he said, when met over a lunch out of the blazing sun.

“Instead of being duped by empty promises masked by handouts every now and then, they need to be more pro-active and learn the system.

“Waiting for the first person to give you a gift to inadvertently ‘buy’ your vote is not going to help the country,” Puvenendran added.

Puvenendran also insisted that the late assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Noor had plans to help the Indian community before his untimely death in January 11 from a heart attack.

MIC’s Chandrathevan speaks to Malay Mail at Bandar Bukit Mahkota February 23, 2019.

MIC’s Chandranthevan claimed Semenyih voters were already having second thoughts about Bakhtiar, which may spill over and affect their perception of the latter’s son-in-law Muhammad Aiman Zainali who is running as PH’s candidate.

“Bakhtiar never visited the Indian community, and his office would always say they had no allocation funds whenever we pleaded with him to provide assistance for poorer families,” he claimed.

Giving Pakatan time to prove itself

However, voters polled by Malay Mail in Taman Dusun Jaya nearby ― one of the residential areas with significant Indian population ― conceded that PH may just need more time, with Bakhtiar having only served as a state lawmaker less than eight months before his death.

Prior to Bakhtiar, the assemblymen had been from BN stretching back to at least 2004, even as then Pakatan Rakyat governed Selangor from 2008.

“PH is still in its infancy so we can’t ask them for a lot. Give them five years. If things are still bad drop them and vote Opposition,” said driver Adhimualm, who was having a chat with other gentlemen outside his house.

Retiree Ramachandran Kandan concurred. For him, BN leaders were just “greedy” politicians who left nothing for the people.

“They’d eat the whole cake and leave nothing for us,” said Ramachandran, who was formerly with volunteer corps RELA and the auxilliary police force.

“PH is doing more good than BN, and there are lesser problems now as they are trying to fix things. Everyone must realise this and be patient.”

With mere days before the by-election, both PH and BN felt they have grasped a stake within the meagre Indian votes.

Chandranthevan claimed 65 per cent of Indians will vote for the Opposition, while Puvenendran claimed PH has the support of 78 per cent from the community.

M. Kanthi speaks to Malay Mail in Semenyih February 26, 2019.

In the end, it may seem like the Indian community here will vote for whoever they feel would have a better chance of representing its interests and helping with daily bread-and-butter issues, with national scandals playing minor role in influencing their decisions.

“I have no preference towards any party as long as the winner takes care of Semenyih and not forget the Indian community,” said M. Kanthi, a maintenance staff.

“This is our country and we must all look after it regardless of race or religion.”