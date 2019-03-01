DPM hopes for peaceful resolution to India-Pakistan row

Indian Army soldiers patrol a street during a curfew in Jammu, February 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hopes the ongoing India-Pakistan standoff can be resolved peacefully without further violence.

She said the standoff is nothing new, and is symptomatic of the fractured and often tense relationship both countries have with one another over the years.

“We have good ties with India and Pakistan, and we firmly believe whatever the problem is, it can be resolved through negotiations and diplomatic channels,” Dr Wan Azizah said following the launch of the Yayasan Petronas at KLCC.

On Wednesday, Wisma Putra advised Malaysians to postpone their travel plans to either country, amid mounting concern over escalating tensions.

The standoff occurred following the deaths of 40 Indian policemen in a suicide bombing on Feb 14, in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. A Pakistani-based Islamist group subsequently claimed responsibility.

Despite denials from the Pakistani government, the bombing led to retaliatory airstrikes by the Indian military on Tuesday (Feb 26) and exchange of fire between both sides near the Kashmiri Line of Control on Wednesday.