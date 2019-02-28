MACC brings in PAS sec-gen

The MACC previously said it had not found evidence that RM90 million from 1MDB was channelled to PAS leaders as alleged. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) summoned PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan for an interview today.

According to The Star, the PAS leader reached the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya earlier this morning.

The MACC is investigating claims that PAS leaders took RM90 million to support Umno and Barisan Nasional prior to the general election.

It is not immediately clear if Takiyuddin was called in today over the RM90 million case or a separate matter.

The MACC previously said it had not found evidence that RM90 million from 1MDB was channelled to PAS leaders as alleged.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad subsequently said the commission might not have collected all the information related to the claim.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang previously sued Sarawak Report’s Clare Rewcastle-Brown over the accusation but withdrew his lawsuit earlier this year.