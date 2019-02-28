Kota Kinabalu’s DAP MP is new chairman of Labuan Port Authority

LABUAN, Feb 28 ― DAP MP for Kota Kinabalu Chan Foong Hin is the new chairman of the Labuan Port Authority (LPA).

Chan confirmed this to Bernama when contacted today.

A local daily had speculated that Chan would be appointed to the post vacated by former Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Wee Jeck Seng of the MCA following the defeat of the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election.

“I received the appointment letter from the Ministry of Transport before the Chinese New Year (on February 5). I have not reported for official duty as yet,” he said.

Chan said the members of the LPA board had not been appointed. It is the tradition for the members of the board to be appointed from the component parties of the ruling government.

It is learned that Chan would meet Labuan DAP leaders and then visit the port. ― Bernama