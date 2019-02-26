Campaign for Semenyih by-election intensifies as polling day approaches

Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional flags line a road in Semenyih February 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 26 — The campaign by contesting parties in the Semenyih by-election is now in fifth gear with them becoming more aggressive in efforts to win the voters’ heart.

With only four days left to polling, which is this Saturday, almost all roads in the Semenyih state constituency are lined with posters and flags of contesting parties, with blasting sound from loud speakers on the party vehicles their promises for the constituents.

At the Pakatan Harapan (PH) district polling centres (PDM) in Beranang, Batu 26 and Sesapan Batu Rembau, the party workers are on the ground "from morning till the early morning hours” approaching and meeting constituents to get them to vote for their candidate, Muhammad Aiman Zainali.

More than 50 workers, mostly from Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Perak, are stationed at each of the three PDMs, making it easier for them to reach the estimated 2,600 registered voters in the three PDMs.

Perak Armada Bersatu chief Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh said the response from the constituents so far was encouraging and positive, including from those in the PDM at Batu 26 and Sesapan Batu Rembau, which were previously won by Barisan Nasional (BN).

"The challenge to win the heart of the voters remains, hence, we prefer to approach them directly or face to face to hear their views, complaints and problems.

“From these meetings and programmes, especially at Batu 26 and Sesapan Batu Rembau, we can see the change with the voters showing support for PH now,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, head of PH PDM at Bandar Tasik Kesuma, Abu Mansor Mohammad said the PH campaign in the area focused on countering the assault by the opposition, especially on issues involving the government’s manifesto.

He is assisted by 20 other local workers, as well as from Negeri Sembilan PH.

Bandar Tasik Kesuma PDM has a total of 4,492 voters, making it among the PDMs in Semenyih with a high number of voters.

“We work in shift, sometimes until late at night to hold talks and put up the party flags and banners," he added.

He said his task was to ensure PH won for the Bandar Tasik Kesuma PDM in this by-election, being that it won with a majority of about 1,200 votes in the last general election.

“With the few remaining days left for campaign, we will be more aggressive and will reach out to those in areas we have not been. We will also intensify distribution of flyers and organise talks,” he added.

Head of PH PDM at Kampung Sesapan Batu Minangkabau Amran Sharudin said his team also preferred to meet face to face with constituents in the area, which is regarded a BN stronghold, to explain to them the state government policies and programmes more effectively.

“We move from house to house, going to coffee shops and morning market, as well as other public places since the first day of campaign,” he added.

As for BN, its Semenyih Barat PDM head Hamdan Abu said it was an uphill task being that the PDM area was won by PH in the last general election, but his team worked hard to secure a win for their candidate, Zakaria Hanafi.

Ahmad Ariffin, the BN head for the Sungai Kembung PDM, which was won by BN in the last general election, said he believed BN would record a higher votes this time around with leaders of the component parties coming to Semenyih to help in the campaign.

“Their presence will not only help to ensure the PDM remains under BN, but will also help to increase the votes for the coalition,” he added.

Meanwhile, Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) central committee member S Arutchelvan, who is also the party’s Semenyih by-election director, said they had been to every corners of the Semenyih constituency and would intensify their campaign with the few days left before polling.

"During the last week of campaign, our focus will be on the key voters, namely the young people, the Chinese voters and PAS followers.

"We want to change the public perception that the presence of the PSM candidate, Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, is to split the people’s votes, but to bring up the people’s voice,” he said, adding that considering the support given to Nik Aziz Afiq, there was potential of him getting the people’s votes.

The Semenyih by-election will witness a four-cornered contest among Muhammad Aiman, Zakaria, Nik Aziz Afiq and independent candidate Kuan Chee Heng.

The Semenyih seat fell vacant following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, 57, on Jan 11 following a heart attack.

In the last general election, PH captured the Semenyih state seat from BN with a majority of 8,964 votes. Of the 23 PDMs in the Semenyih state constituency, PH won 13 of them and the remaining by BN. — Bernama