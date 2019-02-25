Mother, daughter killed in collision with 4WD

KUANTAN, Feb 25 — Two in a family died, while another was injured when a four-wheel drive collided with their car at Km 32 Jalan Raub-Mempaga, Raub near here, today.

Raub district police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said in the accident at 11.45am Siti Farhana Othman, 25, and her mother Ramlah Saad, 60, died on the spot.

Ramlah’s husband, Wan Mohamed Salleh Wan Chik @ Wan Su, 76, who was in the backseat of the Perodua Myvi sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Raub Hospital.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when a Toyota Hilux collided head-on with the car driven by Siti Farhana. The Toyota Hilux, believed to have been speeding skidded and entered into the victim’s lane.

“During the incident, the victims were believed to have been heading back to their home in Felda Lembah Klau from Bentong,” he said when contacted here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the Hilux driver, Lai Wan Man, 35, escaped with light injuries.

The remains of Siti Farhana and Ramlah were sent to Raub Hospital and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama