Minister urges public to stop speculating on idol incident

Waytha Moorthy praised Surau Sabilul Huda's committee's handling of the matter. — Picture Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The public is urged not to speculate on the incident of temple idols placed at a surau in Taman Pendamar Indah, Klang, recently.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy said police were investigating the case to take further action to resolve it.

He praised the surau committee for handling the matter wisely while the Department of National Unity and Integration had sent its officer to discuss the matter towards finding the best solution to the issue.

Waytha Moorthy was met by reporters after opening the Industrial Training Unity Integration at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) Sungai Long campus, near here, today.

A temple idol was reportedly placed next to the main entrance of the Surau Sabilul Huda in the housing area last Wednesday.

A police report was then lodged and the idol handed over by the surau committee to the Pandamaran police station the next day.

Three days later, the surau committee reportedly found two more idols at the entrance of the surau. — Bernama