Doctor: Adib was able to write on whiteboard

Several car wreckages were torched by the protesters that have gathered near the Sri Maha Mariamman temple compound, November 27, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Feb 25 — Head of National Heart Institute (IJN) intensive care unit (ICU) testified that firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim could communicate using sign language and write on a whiteboard during his hospitalisation at the institute.

Datuk Dr Suneta Sulaiman said Muhammad Adib could also obey simple commands and move his legs and hands upon instruction during his treatment at the IJN.

“On the sixth day (of Adib hospitalisation), he complained of right shoulder pain. We then referred the case to the orthopaedics in Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“The HKL team then came to assess him and agreed to shoulder CT scan once Adib was stable,” she said.

The 15th witness said this when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Zhafran Rahim Hamzah, who is coordinating officer of the inquest on the investigation into Muhammad Adib’s death.

The doctor said on the 13th day of Muhammad Adib’s hospitalisation in IJN, the firefighter could write on the whiteboard given to him, but could not speak as he was on a breathing tube.

“He can even recognise me as a doctor,” she said.

Muhammad Adib, who was the Emergency Medical Rescue Services personnel from the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, was critically injured in the temple riot on November 27 last year and died on December 17 at the IJN.

The inquest before Coroner Rofiah Mohamad continues 10.30am tomorrow. — Bernama